Chief Minister N. Chandrababu will inaugurate the Andhra University Science College Day at the Convocation Hall here on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Collector Pravin Kumar, Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao and Science College Principal C.V. Raman will be present.

Keeping in view the heavy VVIP, AU has restricted the movement of traffic within the campus from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.