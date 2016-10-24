AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao, Paryavarana Margadarsi Vysakhi founder-president S. Vijay Kumar and AU College of Engineering Principal P.S. Avadhani at a programme on roof and kitchen gardens in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.— PHOTO: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

A training programme on terrace and kitchen gardens and raising plants in veradahs with indigenous seed and adopting organic methods was launched by Paryavarana Margadarsi Vysakhi here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the programme, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao said raising medicinal plants at Andhra University and vegetables and leafy vegetables at all hostels would be taken up on a big way.

With voluntary participation by students and teaching and non-teaching staff all efforts would be made to make it a success, he said.

Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao cited the example of raising a garden at his own house and said if all households take it up the city would turn into a green corridor. AU College of Engineering Principal P.S. Avadhani assured that raising medicinal and vegetable plants would be taken up in a big way on the engineering college campus.

Paryavarana Margadarsi Vysakhi founder-president S. Vijay Kumar elaborated the plans to implement the programme at Andhra University, including all hostels. He said the organisation would also help revive the traditional practice of exchanging indigenous seed.

It would focus on all the seven verticals it had chosen, including solid waste management and raising plants, involving people.