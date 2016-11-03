Chief Librarian of Andhra University V.S. Krishna Library C. Sasikala has been invited to present a paper at the Seventh Asia-Pacific Library and Information Education and Practice (ALIEP) International Conference at Nanjing, China, on November 4.

Her paper is on “Continuing Professional Development of Academic Librarians in the Age of Big Data.” Prof. Sasikala has the distinction of being the only Library & Information Science faculty/ professional of AU to have presented a paper earlier at the prestigious IFLA World Library Conference in Oslo in 2005. She also presented papers at international conferences in Europe, Hong Kong , Turkey and the USA.