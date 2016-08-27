According to the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramayya did his Post Graduation in Physics in Andhra University during 1957-58. The V-C said Prof. Ramayya and Prof. Joseph Hamilton of Department of Physics of Vanderbilt University were the main contributors to the discovery of the new addition to the Periodic Table-element.

Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University G. Nageswara Rao has congratulated Prof. Akunuri V. Ramayya, nuclear physicist at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, U.S., for discovering a super heavy element called ‘Tennessine-117 (Ts-117)’.

