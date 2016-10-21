Assam is taking a leaf out of Andhra Pradesh’s book and following its fibre grid model to provide net access, telephone and cable TV connection.

Assam’s IT Minister Keshab Mahanta is all praise for AP’s fibre grid project that plans to provide the connections at an affordable rate.

A team from Assam led by Mr. Mahanta met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at A.U. Convocation Hall where the latter launched digital classrooms for government schools on Thursday.

They requested Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to send a team from Andhra Pradesh to explain details of the project to the Assam Chief Minister.

Earlier, Mr. Mahanta visited A P Social Welfare Residential School at Krishnapuram where AP Fiber Grid connection was provided, the electronic equipment centre at HB Colony.