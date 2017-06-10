Ashok inaugurates garbage converter

Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapati Raju here on Saturday inaugurated a wet garbage converter into organic fertilizer, switched on the electronic display board showing vegetable rates, and CC cameras at Rythu Bazar, near R & B Guest House. He said the garbage converter unit was the first of its kind established as a pilot project in the State.

Stating that the trash machine would help control flies, mosquitoes, and pig menace, Mr. Ashok said based on its performance the facility would be extended to other areas. He appealed to voluntary organisations to extend assistance for the welfare of people without aspiring monetary benefit.

Joint Collector Srikesh B Lathkar said the machine would make 25kg of organic wet waste into powder within 20 minutes. After decomposing it for a week it would be used as an organic manure, Mr. Lathkar said.

B. Chinni Naidu, managing director of Pragathi, waste management service, said the wet garbage converter was set up under the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission .

At Ayyannapeta in the town, Mr. Ashok inaugurated RO plant and a solar pump set, which were established with grants from MPLADs and Municipality. He appealed to people to utilise the facility and remain free from waterborne diseases. He said steps were being taken to make the Fort Town garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission by 2019.