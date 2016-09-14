Delegates of the third meeting of BRICS urbanisation forum being held here from Wednesday will have a taste of the famous Araku coffee, produced by the Girijan farmers of Visakha Agency in their typical organic method.

“We have made arrangements to serve our Araku Coffee to those attending the BRICS meet, specially to the VVIPs and 150 gift packs, each containing two packs of 200 grams of pure coffee are readied”, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of GCC A.S.P.S. Ravi Prakash has informed.