Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) employees will go on an indefinite strike from Oct 14, if the government fails to meet their demands. A decision to this effect was taken at the State-level conference of the AP Tourism Contract Manpower, Daily Wage Employees and Workers Union held at the CITU Office here on Friday. The Union has already served a strike notice.

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said though a G.O. was issued five years ago that contract workers would be paid equal salary for work and their services would be regularised and other daily wage workers would be given job security but that has not been implemented to this day.

The wages of the manpower and daily wage workers in APTDC have not been increased even by a single rupee since 2010 despite the spiralling prices of essential commodities. It was unfortunate that the corporation officials had failed to meet the just demands of the contract workers though they were playing a major role in getting revenue to the corporation.