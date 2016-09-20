The key related to paper I, II and III, of APSET (Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test) that was held on September 11, will be uploaded on the APSET website:www.apset.net.inon September 20.

The key will remain in the website for five days till September 25, and candidates having objection with regard to any key, can appeal with substantial evidence and proof of writing the examination.

The proof with scanned copies can be sent through the email:apsetau@gmail.comto the Member Secretary of APSET-2016, Andhra University, on or before 5 p.m. of September 25.

Objections sent after the time and date will not be entertained.