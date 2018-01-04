App launched for schools’ monitoring

Award-winning teachers with HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at Savitribai Phule Women Teacher's Day in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. MLC G. Srinivasulu Naidu is seen. | Photo Credit: arranged

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday launched “Veekshanam” App at a meeting of Savitribai Phule Women Teachers’ Day at Andhra University Convocation Hall.

Lauding the services of teachers, he presented State-level awards to 86 teachers. The award comprises Rs.10000 in cash, a tab worth Rs.10000 and a certificate.

He also released “Kasturipoolu,” a book comprising success stories of students of Kasturba Vidyalayas.

The App enables officials to send inspection reports on teachers’ attendance, punctuality etc. from the school.

Any complaints from teachers or public can be directly uploaded and they will be monitored by the State Project Director’s office.

The App can also be used to upload details, including photos, of School Management Committee meeting every month and also the Parent-Teacher Association every month.

The Minister said the government not only made a budgetary allocation of ₹ 23,209 crore but ushered in several reforms in the education sector and so far recruited 30,000 teachers.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao assured teachers that their problems would be addressed but they should fulfil the responsibility of moulding responsible citizens.

ZP Chairman Lalam Bhavani, MLCs Gade Srinivasulu Naidu and P.V.N. Madhav, MLA Misala Gita, Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Joint Collector G Srijana, ALEAP president Ramadevi, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan project director G. Srinivas and officials and teachers from 13 districts participated in the meeting.