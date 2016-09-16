The State government has recommended to the AP State Cooperative Bank (APCOB) to sanction loan to the five cooperative sugar factories, including four in the district, to help them pay the cane price dues of 2014-15 to the farmers.

The mid-term loan to cooperative sugar factories would provide a lot of relief to the farmers who have been agitating for release of their dues from the sugar factories.

Secretary (industry and commerce) M. Girija Sankar issued orders to this effect on Wednesday, Joint Collector J. Nivas said on Thursday.

The total amount the government told the APCOB to release to the sugar factories is Rs. 35.76 crore.

Following is the loan each factory would receive: Etikoppaka Rs. 4.93 crore, Tandava Rs. 6.17 crore, Chodavaram Rs. 9.27 crore, Anakapalle Rs. 1.98 crore and Sri Venkateswara Cooperative Sugar Factory at Gajualamandyam near Tirupati Rs. 15.76 crore.

The mid-term loan was provided to the sugar factories as working capital and the State government would stand guarantee to the loan.

The details were informed to farmers by Anakapalle on Thursday by MP M. Srinivasa Rao, MLAs P. Govinda Satyanarayana, P. Ramesh Babu, K.S.N.S. Raju and V. Anitha at Anakapalle, who thanked the government for coming to the rescue of farmers.

It sanctions a loan of Rs. 35.76 crore to five cooperative

sugar factories in

the State