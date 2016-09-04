Exim Bank CMD Yaduvendra Mathur interacting with students of Gitam School of International Business after the graduation day celebration at GITAM University in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

“The Union government is not just looking at inviting global players to come and manufacture in India under its ‘Make in India’ initiative. The perspective is even larger and we want companies to take advantage of our competitive manufacturing resources, manufacture and export from India. And this where Andhra Pradesh figures in our list,” said Chairman and Managing Director of Export-Import Bank of India (Exim) Yaduvendra Mathur.

He was here in the city on Saturday for the seventh graduation cremony of Gitam School of International Business (GSIB) of Gitam University.

Speaking to The Hindu after the meeting, he said “Andhra Pradesh is in our focus, as the State has a very good export vision with its port-led development strategy.”

“Of its 13 districts 9 districts are on the coast and we believe that the government of AP has a vision to develop a string of major ports. This port-led development is what we are looking at, as this will fuel large amount of import and export,” Mr. Yaduvendra said.

The CMD of Exim Bank was appreciative of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai coastal corridor project. “Such port-led export strategy will not only benefit the State but the country as a whole,” he said.

Talking on the signing of an MoU with the State during the CII-Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam in February, this year, he said, “We are committed towards the understanding. Exim Bank is ready to finance export infrastructure. We are ready to finance development of ports, play the role of export market advisory and engage exporters in conducting business.”

AP government should explore the opportunities of building a relationship with the CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) countries.

“The government is keen on ‘look east’ policy and CLMV countries are in focus. Exporters from AP should explore this option, as Exim Bank has been nominated to execute the project development fund,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the students Prof. M.L. Singla, Dean Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), New Delhi, said India is a changing and evolving country and the young minds have a major role to play.

Prof. Singla urged the students to gather more knowledge, as knowledge is the only differentiator.

He also asked the young graduates to stay rooted to their roots and be socially sensitive.

Dean and Director of GSIB V.K. Kumar and Managing Director of Seashells Group Ch. Ramesh Babu, also spoke.

About 46 students graduated from the institute. The students who topped and received medals include K. Subrahmanyam (Dr. K. Rosaiah Award), S. Kabeer Pulikkal (silver medal), Mantu Rouniyar (bronze medal), Malavika Issar (president gold medal) and Sharon Sera Thariyan (gold medal).