A.P. Assembly passes GST Bill

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly ratified the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, joining the league of States which have already approved the legislation that will pave the way for roll-out of a single and unified tax system in the country, on Tuesday.

The Bill was ratified amidst acrimonious scenes as the lone opposition YSR Congress Party resorted to slogan shouting demanding discussion on the chilli farmers’ issue. The Opposition party did not take part in the discussion in relation to the Bill.

Introducing the AP State Goods and Services Bill 2017, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the proposed legislation, introduced on the instructions of the GST Council which circulated a draft of the State GST, would confer powers on the State government to levy goods and services tax on the supply of goods and services or both which take place within the State.