Anakapalle MP seeks funds for Central institutes

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao  

He expresses concern over delay in faculty appointment

Anakapalle MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has asked the Centre to ask Indian Institute of Management -Visakhapatnam and other premier institutes sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh to make the buildings and other infrastructure ready by 2019.

Debate in LS

Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on National Institute of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) (second amendment) Bill, 2016, he said NIT at Tirupati had been allotted ₹40 crore out of ₹137.3 crore sanctioned for release over three years.

He said the institute had been started on a temporary campus at Sree Rama Engineering College and the detailed project report should be completed fast to allot more funds.

He also expressed concern over delay in faculty appointment.

Mr. Rao said even after nearly three years of bifurcation, there was no progress on setting up of tribal and Central universities in the State.

