Anakapalle MP resents Pawan’s remarks

Jana Sena founder and cine actor Pawan Kalyan’s diatribe against elected representatives during his public meeting in Tirupati on Saturday was demeaning and not right, member of Parliament from Anakapalle Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanti) said.

Addressing media here on Sunday, Mr Srinivasa Rao pointed out that each MP represented close to 20 lakh population and Pawan Kalyan’s comments derided the faith of the 20 lakh voters and insulted them and demanded that the actor withdraw his comments immediately. Such remarks will make people lose faith in democracy and democratic institutions, he added.

“If you have faith in democracy you should contest elections and if you desire I will vacate my seat for you to contest,” he said“Pawan Kalyan has to make clear his stand whether he believes in ballot or the bullet,” the MP said.

The performance of MPs is available for everyone to see and in a democratic set up there are some processes to be followed.

The MPs are bound by the guidelines of the party they represent, the MP said countering the remarks by Pawan Kalyan.