Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, August 29, 2016
Updated: August 29, 2016 02:05 IST

Anakapalle MP resents Pawan’s remarks

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao addressing media at his residence in Viskahapatnam on Sunday. Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam
The Hindu
Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao addressing media at his residence in Viskahapatnam on Sunday. Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Jana Sena founder and cine actor Pawan Kalyan’s diatribe against elected representatives during his public meeting in Tirupati on Saturday was demeaning and not right, member of Parliament from Anakapalle Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanti) said.

Addressing media here on Sunday, Mr Srinivasa Rao pointed out that each MP represented close to 20 lakh population and Pawan Kalyan’s comments derided the faith of the 20 lakh voters and insulted them and demanded that the actor withdraw his comments immediately. Such remarks will make people lose faith in democracy and democratic institutions, he added.

“If you have faith in democracy you should contest elections and if you desire I will vacate my seat for you to contest,” he said“Pawan Kalyan has to make clear his stand whether he believes in ballot or the bullet,” the MP said.

The performance of MPs is available for everyone to see and in a democratic set up there are some processes to be followed.

The MPs are bound by the guidelines of the party they represent, the MP said countering the remarks by Pawan Kalyan.

More In: Visakhapatnam
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The cyclonic storm that came very close to Andhra Pradesh coast brought much-needed relief from severe heat, but also inundated several areas. Here is a compilation of pictures showing life in Vizag during Roanu's journey.

Chronic illness cripples 6 mandals

Eco-friendly Ganeshas the in thing

Visakha Dairy to foray into overseas market

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam celebrated

Ghee maker held on charge of adulteration

Exempted from toll tax payment

Fake certificate racket busted, one arrested

TOEFL information van in city

‘More nurses, ward boysneeded in State hospitals’

Candidates seek rise in agelimit for constable posts


Andhra Pradesh

Naidu warns Modi on demands of State

Multi-industry zone in fertile Beela region opposed

People unhappy with TDP, says YSRC leader

CPI asks Pawan to keep distance from BJP

More hours of power to farm sector: Naidu

APNGOs threaten agitation

Hyderabad

Over 16,000 runners take part in Hyderabad Marathon

Tendulkar presents cars to Sindhu, Sakshi and Dipa Karmakar

Tributes paid to police firing victims

Land protection: residents’ plea against GHMC

No respect for traffic rules here

Indian design for knee implants soon

Surge in NCDs due to urbanisation

‘Lend humane touch to treatment’

Visakhapatnam

Naidu warns Modi on demands of State

People unhappy with TDP, says YSRC leader

New device keeps cadaver heart ticking

Intelligence of differently abled to the fore

Kerala Minister asks State to constitute minimum wages board


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Visakhapatnam

A differently abled girl at a chess tournament organised by Visakha Differently Abled Chess Association in association with Satkarya Seva Sangham at Prism College in Viskahapatnam on Sunday. — Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Intelligence of differently abled to the fore

Competitive spirit palpable among participants as they keenly followed moves of their opponents »