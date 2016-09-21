He came all the way from Hyderabad to the Zilla Parishad High School at K. Kotapadu village, about 40 km from Vizag city, and spent over three hours at the school.

Meet, Killada Satyanarayana, Inspector General of Police in the Crime Investigation Department (CID), AP, who readily accepted the invitation of the K. Kotapadu-based Sarada Rural Development Society (SRDS) to participate in the Grameena Vidya Jyothi programme here.

Notwithstanding the continual rain at the venue and frequent power interruptions at the school, which does not have a generator backup, the IG remained cool and utilised the time to interact more with the rural students.

Hailing from Pamulavaka village of Kotauratla mandal near Narsipatnam, Mr. Satyanarayana had studied up to 10th class in his village school. He was not shy to admit that he had shifted to the Arts stream after failing in science in Intermediate. It is a different matter that he emerged a topper later. He did his PG and B. Ed from Andhra University.

“My parents were uneducated and there was no one to guide me. While doing my M.A. Economics from Andhra University, I thought of cracking the Civil Services Examination.

The AP Study Circle in Hyderabad played a great role in my success,” Mr. Satyanarayana recalled in an interaction with The Hindu on the sidelines of the SRDS programme.

He was allotted to Uttar Pradesh-cadre and worked for 18 years as various capacities as a police officer in that State. “I came on deputation to AP about one-and-a-half-year ago. I was involved in social work in my native village and conducted awareness programmes for students. We opened the ‘Samarpan Study Circle’ in 2013 to offer coaching for competitive examinations”.

“We have been offering free coaching to poor students from rural and tribal areas, while nominal fee is being charged from those who can afford it. Some of our students have been selected as bank clerks, three joined as Panchayat Raj Secretaries and one each were selected as a probationary officer and a School Assistant.

“We bring in faculty from different parts of AP and Telangana to coach the students and opened library, which has a collection of over 1,000 books on various subjects. We also arrange motivational lectures by successful persons from different walks of life. Even when I was posted in UP, I used to take time off to spend time with the students from our rural areas,” he added.