Agarwal community celebrates the birth anniversary of the Maharaj

From childhood days to the years of kingship, different chapters of Agrasen Maharaj, who won the hearts of people with his ideology and bravery, have been brought alive on the stage.

The AMCOSA function hall in the city wore a festive look as the Agarwal Mahasabha celebrated the birth anniversary of their beloved Maharaj with an impressive cultural show. The playlet ‘Agrasen Maharaj’ presented by the Kolkata-based troupe evoked good response from the audience as it depicted the ethical values of the Maharaj and his glorious reign that made him become an adorable king among his subjects.

Weaving dance, song and music in a creative manner, the drama enthralled the viewers who came to the venue with their families. Savouring delectable snacks and bonding with their loved ones, Agarwal families from across the city were seen enjoying every moment of the show.

“We take pride in our culture and tradition. The festival allows us to switch off our mobile phones and gadgets for a while and help us connect with our family and friends,” said Rupesh Gupta, who runs a signboard business.

The younger generation felt that the platform gave them an opportunity to understand their origins better. “We feel nice to be a part of the fete as it brings us closer to our roots. The story of the king is quite inspiring and when we watch it live in the form of drama it only strengthens our admiration for him,” said Mahek Agarwal, who walked away with prizes for participating in various games held as a prelude to the anniversary celebrations. According to Vishnu Prasad Agarwal, secretary of the Agarwal Mahasabha, the anniversary celebration aims at educating the young minds about the founder of the community and how he inspired his subjects to prosper in the field they enter.