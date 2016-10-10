Psychological first aid, the theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day that falls on Monday, is an important first line psychosocial support akin to medical first aid for the people affected by crisis events.

It is not enough on its own but needs to be clubbed with psychosocial support system, says past national general secretary of Indian Psychiatric Society N.N. Raju.

The people involved immediately after a crisis are often family members, neighbours, teachers, community members and first responders like police, fire-fighters, medical teams.

Psychological first aid makes people feel safe and connected to others, make them calm and hopeful, have access to social, physical and emotional support and regain sense of control by being able to help themselves.

Dr. Raju describes psychological first aid as non-intrusive humane, supportive and practical assistance to fellow human beings who recently suffered a serious stressor.

The process involves helping affected people by assessing their basic needs for example food, water etc., and concerns. It is more of listening without pressuring people to talk and connecting them to information, services and social supports thereby protecting from further harm.

Qualities

He describes the qualities of personnel providing psychological first aid. They should be honest and trustworthy; should be conversant with local culture and customs; be able to set aside biases and prejudices; should respect privacy and confidentiality and behave appropriately according the person’s age and gender.

Psychological first aid, the theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day that falls today