The Central funding is limited to 33 per cent for the project

While the Centrally sponsored schemes for urban local bodies help improve basic amenities, the onus of raising part of the resources still rests with them. ULBs have to continuously increase their resources to mobilise the required funds.

In the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (Amrut) the total proposals for five years proposed by GVMC is for Rs.2,989 crore.

For the first year while GVMC reportedly proposed taking up works worth Rs.114 crore, the Government of Andhra Pradesh included some components and raised it to Rs.153 crore.

In the earlier Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), 50 per cent funding was given by the Central government. In Amrut, for cities above 10 lakh population, the central funding is limited to 33 per cent. The Andhra Pradesh government foots 20 per cent of the cost.

Since the Central approval is for Rs.114 crore, the GVMC had to foot its share of 47 per cent., i.e, Rs.54 crore. The additional Rs.39 crore proposed also has to be met by the GVMC. Thus its total share comes to Rs.93 crore for 2015-16 alone.

Writes to State Govt.

The GVMC has written to the State government seeking its approval to spend Rs.35 crore from the 14th Finance Commission allocations to meet part of its Amrut share. A positive response is expected.

That still leaves a gap of Rs.58 crore for which the GVMC has to borrow. A decision is yet to be taken on from where to borrow.

The GVMC has proposed to take up individual household tap connections and infrastructure related to it under Amrut in the first year. In the second year besides tap connections, underground drainage work is also proposed. However, the work will get going with the funds released under the scheme. source say.