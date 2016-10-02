With changing consumer preference and existence of a huge market, there will be an e-Commerce boom in India, posing a stiff competition to the mall culture, a top official of Amazon, an American e-Commerce and cloud computing company, said on Saturday.

Director of Technology, Amazon, Chandrasekhar Boddu, who was here to attend a seminar, told The Hindu that the changing customer matrix and their preference to online shopping was increasing the volume of business transacted through multiple e-Commerce platforms.

He said: “e-Sale is accounting for one per cent of total sales in India, whereas it is 12 per cent in the United States. It is at a very nascent stage in India, whereas it made inroads into America in the 1990s.”

The demand for consumption is very high in India and China, as both of them have two billion plus population. While the U.S., with a population of 300 million, saw the advent of e-Commerce early, it started very late in India.

Mr. Chandrasekhar, who worked earlier in senior positions in Deutsche Bank and UBS and Sapient Corporation, said they were expecting the malls, which offer everything under one roof, to change to digital experience due to increase in the purchase power and growing consumer preference for cost-effective products.

Quoting industry figures, he said the speed with which e-Commerce fever had been catching up gave scope for rapid strides.

Global business, which is to the tune of $2 trillion, is expected to increase to $4 trillion by 2020.

The rural segments would also see a boom in future, he added. The growth rate in India is estimated at 30 per cent.

Multiple players

Mr. Chandrasekhar said due to fast-changing business scenario, multiple players were emerging with new business models and pay modes like digital wallets to ensure speed in delivery.

Predicting huge opportunities for the MSME and startups in the supply chain management, warehousing, quality control, and market research, he said the challenges were also increasing multi-fold due to exchange and try- and-buy offers and cut-throat competition.

Chandrasekhar Boddu

Director of Technology, Amazon