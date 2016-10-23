Vice-Chancellor of NTR University of Health SciencesT. Raviraju (left) greets noted neurosurgeon and founder of Department of Neurosurgery of Andhra Medical College Sunkara Balaparameswara Rao as principal of AMC T. Radha looks on at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the department in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.— Photo: K.R. Deepak

The diamond jubilee celebrations of the Department of Neurosurgery of Andhra Medical College, the first in united Andhra Pradesh, here on Saturday was an occasion for the participants to recollect its growth in general and the firm foundation to it laid by eminent neurosurgeon Sunkara Balaparameswara Rao as its founder.

“Dr. Balaparameswara Rao has profound technical understanding of the subject, established scientific basis and brought professional touch. He has documented every case he has treated, worked without CT and MRI scans and though we have computers and IT we are not able to doing the same job”, Vice-Chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences T. Raviraju said. He urged the young doctors to follow the example of Dr. Balaparameswara Rao since good documentation and retrieval of information were important in research. He said training was not complete without research in post-graduate and super speciality courses.

Dr. Raviraju advised the doctors to follow ethical practices to avoid problems and serve humanity.

Neurosurgery Department of AMC is pride of entire AP and Telangana, said president of AP Neurosciences Association P. Srinivasulu Reddy. Many seniors had worked hard for the success of the department and it was for the juniors to carry forward the legacy, he said.