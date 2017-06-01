Visakhapatnam

Alliance Air flights to Bengaluru from today

It will be operated via Vijayawada

An Alliance Air flight will operate from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru via Vijayawada with effect from June 1. The flight will operate four days a week on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Flight no. 9I539 Vizag-Vijayawada-Bengaluru will depart from Vizag at 2.25 p.m. and land at Vijayawada at 3.25 p.m. It would take off from Vijayawada at 3.55 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 5.05 p.m. In the return direction, flight no. 9I540 Bengaluru-Vijayawada-Vizag will take off from Bengaluru at 5.35 p.m. and land in Vijayawada at 6.55 p.m. It would take off from Vijayawada at 7.25 p.m. and land in Vizag at 8.25 p.m.

The Tours and Travels Association of Andhra chairman O. Naresh Kumar, and president-elect of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation G. Sambasiva Rao thanked Minister of Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju for starting a flight connecting the three cities in the evening hours.

