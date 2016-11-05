The third edition of Vizag Navy Marathon, initiative of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), will be conducted on Sunday in four categories- Full Marathon (42 km), half Marathon (21 km) and 10 km and 5 km runs. All runs will be flagged off from Vishwapriya Hall, Beach Road, at 4.15 a.m., 5.15 a.m., 6.15 a.m. and 6.45 a.m. for the four categories.

The route of the race runs parallel to the scenic sea shore of the city towards GITAM University and beyond. The start and finish point are the same.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC Vice Admiral HCS Bisht will flag-off the 5K run while 10K run will be flagged off by Chief of Staff Vice Admiral AK Jain. Prize distribution will be held at the finish point at 8:15 a.m. onwards. The marathon with a tag of “Let’s Start” promises to kindle the urge among Vizagites to lead a healthy life through “running” with a quantum leap in response to nearly 11,000 participants this year compared to 5000 in the last edition, says an ENC press release.