HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao discussing arrangements for the function being organised for launch of digital classrooms with Collector Pravin Kumar in Visakhapatnamon Wednesday. —PHOTO: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister inaugurates the programme in Visakhapatnam today

Digital classrooms are being provided for 5,000 schools in the State and during the first phase 1,280 will be inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at a function being organised at Andhra University Dr. Ambedkar Convocation Hall here on Thursday. Among them, 301 are in Visakhapatnam district alone.

“It’s a Rs. 100-crore project and the State government and NRIs are sharing the cost at 70.30 ratio. This is in tune with the Chief Minister’s plan to make AP an education and knowledge hub and using technology for best results,” said HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at a press conference here on Wednesday.

State government’s special representative in the U.S. Komati Jayaram said the NRIs love very much the villages where they studied.

They want to give back something good to the schools in the villages. Apart from providing digital classrooms, the NRIs were also helping the government in improving Anganwadi buildings and cremation grounds. It would cost $750 to provide a digital classroom and by next year the facility would be provided to 5,000 schools, he said.

Two computers, a projector and a server with content of syllabus of sixth to 10th classes in both Telugu and English make up a digital classroom. Maintenance was not a problem since all over Andhra Pradesh fibre optic network would be in place soon, he added. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said bicycles would be provided to 1.87 lakh girls studying ninth class in government schools this year.

Earlier, Mr. Srinivasa Rao along with Collector Pravin Kumar, Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao and other officials inspected the venue of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting at Andhra University.