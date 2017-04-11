All new vehicles should beBS IV compliant: Official

more-in

The registration of motor vehicles with BS III emission standards has been stopped with effect from April 1 as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Owners of old motor vehicles are in a quandary to know the fate of their cars and motorcycles. Many wonder whether their old vehicle could be re-registered after it completes 15 years on the road. Many motorists are under the impression that emission standards like BS-III and BS-IV are only for motor cars.

This is because these are marked prominently on the cars, while the same is not done in the case of most of two-wheelers. “Those vehicles sold up to March 31 and have obtained T/R (temporary registration) could be registered now. But, vehicles sold from April 1 will not be registered. The re-registration of old vehicles will continue to be done as the government has not issued any specific order in this regard,” Motor Vehicle Inspector G. Butchi Raju said when contacted on Saturday.

The registration of BS IV vehicles would be stopped by 2020. BS V would be eliminated and new vehicles would have to comply with BS VI after 2020. BS IV is being implemented in the metros and big cities from 2013 itself.

Quality

The quality of fuel being sold by the oil companies has been improved substantially with reduction in the content of sulphur and lead. BS IV and above vehicles are required to improve engine performance and reduce emissions.

Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao alerted buyers of new vehicles to ensure that the vehicles are not BS III marked vehicles. The emission specifications (BS III or BS IV) would be specified in Form 22 and invoice of the vehicle. The buyer should carefully examine this before purchasing the vehicle. The Transport Department will not register vehicles with BS III emission standards, irrespective of whether the buyer was aware of the new rules or otherwise.

The DTC said notices have been issued to all automobile dealers not to sell vehicles with BS III marking. The buyers have been advised not to go by the markings on the vehicles alone and verify the specifications given in Form 22 and the invoice. If the specifications are given as BS-IV on these two, the buyer can safely purchase the vehicle, without the prospect of registration being rejected.

The BS III vehicles, purchased after April 1, will not be allowed to ply on the roads. The license of the dealers would be cancelled, if they sell BS III vehicles after April 1, 2017.