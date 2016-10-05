National vice-president of the AITUC and retired employee of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant D. Adinarayana has left for South Africa to attend the 17th World Trade Union Congress at Durban.

The conference, being organised by the World Federation of Trade Unions from October 5 to 8, will discuss working class struggles and issues facing the trade union movement across the world.

Mr. Adinarayana has said he will give a presentation on how the working class in India is worried over efforts by the NDA government to dilute labour laws under the pretext of reforms.