‘Aim for top slot in Swachh Survekshan’

Expressing his love for the city and recalling his student days, going to jail and working in elections, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu has said it should aspire to emerge top in Swachh Survekshan rankings and everyone should make endeavour to make it an international city in India.

Replying to a felicitation on his election as president of the Governing Council of United Nations-Habitat, he said it was a testimony to the growing stature of the country and a rare honour and because of representing it as Union Minister he was elected.

Releasing the third year report card of Lok Sabha member K. Haribabu, he said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had a good impression on the Visakhapatnam MP.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, GITAM University Chancellor Koneru Ramakrishna Rao, MLC M.V.V.S. Murthy and senior BJP leader P.V. Chalapathi Rao showered encomiums on him and said he rose by dint of his hard.