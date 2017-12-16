Agitated passengers hold up train

more-in

Chaos prevailed at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Friday as irate passengers, of A-1 coach (2nd AC) of 22801 Visakhapatnam – Chennai Superfast Express, refused to allow the train to move as the AC was not functioning. They gathered on the platform and raised slogans against the railway authorities and demanding refund of the fare.

The train was originally scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam Junction at 6.55 p.m. but was delayed by more than an hour at the starting point.

A passenger travelling to Chennai by that train called up The Hindu on the phone and said that the old coach was not properly maintained and the AC was not functioning.

He alleged that the officials had requisition AC mechanics and had started charging the batteries of the coach, when the train should have started. The passenger posted pictures of agitating passengers on the platform and the old coach.

“The AC will be generally less at the starting station in any train. I agreed to send an AC mechanic up to Duvvada till the battery gets charged on the move. But, the passengers in the coach refused to listen, and stopped the train. They fail to understand that other passengers would suffer due to it,” station director Rajagopal said when contacted by The Hindu.

The problem was rectified and the train left at 8.10 p.m., according to an official communication.

“The coach is an old coach and its maintenance is with us (Waltair Division). I have ordered suspension of the person, who is responsible,” Divisional Railway Manager Mukul Saran Mathur said.