An additional quantity of one kg of red gram will be supplied to each of six lakh Girijan families from November to supplement their food, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said here on Sunday. With immediate effect, mineral water will be supplied to every Girijan village to guard them against water-borne diseases, since protected drinking water is not available in all villages.

The pulses are being supplied to the Girijans, as they needed nutritious food to avoid falling prey to the fevers and diseases. This would continue for one year, and Rs. 56 crore is being allotted, Mr. Naidu said at a press conference before leaving for Vijayawada after hectic schedule.

He distributed mosquito nets to a few Girijans. The government has procured 35 lakh insecticidal mosquito nets worth Rs. 6 crore from Vietnam with Central government assistance. Of them, 1.28 lakh have been allotted to Visakhapatnam’s Agency area. The mosquito nets have a life span of three to five years and should not be washed more than 20 times during that period, DMHO J. Sarojini said. They should not be dried under the sun. The mosquito nets must be used by pregnant women and children under five years of age.