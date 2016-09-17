Special action plan has been drawn to check malaria, dengue, chikungunya and other seasonal diseases and special mobile medical teams would start touring the city areas from Monday.

Special attention must be paid to the areas from where more cases of disease are reported.

The special action plan was drawn and mobile medical teams each having community health officer, health supervisor, health educator and others were decided to be formed during a review meeting Collector Pravin Kumar has with Municipal Commissioner M. Harinarayanan, DMHO J. Sarojini and others on Friday. Twenty mobile teams would be formed each to take care of a lakh of population. Each team would tour the area designated to it for 15 days and take up the awareness programmes with the help of local associations.

While the mobile teams would also educate the people about the steps to be taken to control dengue, malaria and other problems, Mr. Pravin Kumar wanted the people also to follow the suggestions made by the teams. “What is necessary is that they should not allow water get stagnated. Get the water tanks cleaned and observe every Friday as a dry day”, he said. The Municipal Commissioner assured all support from GVMC in controlling the seasonal diseases.