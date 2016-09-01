An ACB team headed by Inspector M.V. Ganesh conducted an inquiry against VRO of Anjali Shanivaram in Chintapalli mandal on Wednesday. He was identified as T. Venkateswarulu. The inquiry was conducted based on the complaint filed by the farmers that the accused demanded Rs. 100 to forward the application seeking to shift from podu cultivation to horticulture crops, for which each farmer is entitled to a subsidy of Rs. 6,000 to be released by an NGO by name Girijan Vikas Smathan.

