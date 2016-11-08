The Andhra Cricket Association is planning to make the first Test in AP, at the ACA-VDCA stadium here from November 17 to 21, a memorable event by organising a function before the start of the match.

Members of India and England teams will be felicitated along with Andhra players who have played the Ranji trophy and in National-level tournaments in different age groups, general secretary of ACA G. Gangaraju has informed during the first meeting of the organising committee of the Test match here on Monday.

Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand assured all support from the Police Department regarding the security and advised the organisers to keep the stadium premises and area around it clean during the match days.

President of ACA D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, who presided appealed to committee members to make the Test a success.

He thanked Mr. Gangaraju for pursuing with BCCI for allotment of Test match to Visakhapatnam.

Vice-presidents of ACA G.J.J. Raju and V. Umamaheswara Rao, joint secretary Ch. Arun Kumar and others attended.