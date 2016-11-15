The best way to relax and take a break on any given day is to hold a book, flip through its pages at a comfortable pace and drift into a different world.

And many book lovers would vouch for it as they somehow find a way out to spend ‘me-time’ despite their hectic schedule.

Cashing in on this trend, libraries and bookstores devised ways to treat bookworms and celebrate the 49th National Library Week, observed from November 14 to 20. Marking the occasion, Visalaandhra Book House launched its 17th edition of Book Festival at Turner’s Choultry on Monday. Apart from browsing through a variety of genres, buyers can also get books at a discounted price. The exhibition will be on till December 1 on the premises.

Those who walk into the Pages Bookstore for a quick buy can end up spending some extra time. “We want readers to pick a book, spend quality time at the outlet leafing through the pages. The idea is to strengthen reading culture and draw diverse age groups to the store,” says Anil Nevatia, director of the bookstore. As part of the week, the outlet offers gift voucher worth Rs.2,000 for buying books amounting Rs.15,000.

Visakhapatnam Public Library plans to conduct a host of programmes including lectures, comedy skits and literary quiz competitions to mark the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University G. Nageswara Rao inaugurated a book exhibition at Dr. V.S. Krishna Library on the university campus. He said he would take concrete measures to develop the library.