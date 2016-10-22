It intends to plan surprises for their clients innovatively

It’s not your birthday and not any other occasion to celebrate. On top of it, you’ve had a particularly bad day at work that royally messed up the weekend mood.

As you enter home anticipating a dull evening ahead, a big sweet box from the favourite store from your hometown and a collection of your favourite writer’s books stare at you from the dining table. If that was not enough to bring a smile on your face, your old pal’s video message from a faraway country with the gifts makes up for all the bad moments of the day.

That’s exactly what the startup IAS4U intends to do – bring a smile on the faces of people by planning surprises for their clients innovatively. The core team of the startup is a group of youngsters, Sandeep Chelluri, Shweta Bhargavi, Allu Harshita, Surya Kiran, Kanichiyil Sujith and Mani Krishna, who are on a mission to up the happiness quotient of people with memories to cherish for their lifetime.

The idea to surprise someone and monetise on the concept first occurred to Sandeep when his wife Shweta Bhargavi’s friend in the US sought their help to give a surprise to her parents living in Visakhapatnam. “We helped her do it and it was a wonderful moment for the parents. We felt this would be an innovative concept to bring to the city,” Sandeep Chelluri, one of the founders of the startup.

Launched recently, things have started picking up from them through word of mouth. The startup recently arranged a surprise at a city café for the Pune lady based in the Port City Vaishali More by her friend Roopa Pukkella, who hails from Vizag but based in Pune, with a box of Vaishali’s favourite sweet, Tiwadeez Annapurna boondi laddu and seven DVDs of her favourite show ‘Farmaishein’. “This was the biggest surprise for me! I am a big fan of Farmaishein and I could have never imagined that the collection would be sent from Pune by my dear friend Pravin Gokhale, the man behind the musical show,” said Vaishali.

The prices of IAS4U’s customisable products and services begin at Rs 450 and goes up to Rs 15,999 if you opt for something extravagant like surprising your loved one with a stay at a villa, book an entire theatre for a film show or a cruise ride. Sandeep said they wanted to get people to enjoy an experience without spending a bomb like a simple video with messages of their loved ones. At present, they have tied up with two stores for cakes, three vendors for flowers, one wholesale dealer for decorative products and are reaching out to hotels as well. “At present, we have a tie-up with Hotel Grand Bay, Moti Mahal and Barbeque Nation. We eventually want to rope in other hotels and restaurants. We also have a villa at Tagarapuvalasa under our portfolio and are in talks with Venkateswara theatre,” said Sandeep. They have a Facebook page with the name IAS4U and the website will be up soon.