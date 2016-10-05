In the prevailing nuclear family system, helpless parents are approaching old age homes to spend the rest of their lives, according to Zilla Praja Parishad Chairperson Lalam Bhavani.

Accompanied by her husband and TDP leader Lalam Bhaskara Rao, she visited Vanaprastam Old Age Home to participate as chief guest in the annual programme ‘Palakarimpu’ organised by J Charities on Tuesday.

“Certain people in life can never be replaced and our parents form a part of the list. Increase in the number of senior citizens moving into old age homes indicates sordid tales of parents abandoned by their sons and daughters. Unless steps are taken to change this growing trend, parents will continue to face tough times,” said Ms. Bhavani.

Opposing the concept of old age home, Mr. Bhaskara Rao suggested that efforts should be made to unite families and build relationship rather than facilitating old age homes in neighbourhoods as it would indirectly encourage children to depend on the facility.

Filmmaker Jagadeesh Daneti and CEO of J Charities D. Rama Rao said that they had been organising such programmes to offer solace and connect with people who were abandoned by their kin. Mr. Jagadeesh mentioned that ‘Palakarimpu’ aims at making a difference in someone’s life and providing moral support to those who have been neglected.