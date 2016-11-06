Uber in association with the city based NGO, Vizag Smiles, is carrying out donation drives called ‘UberDONATE’ and ‘Your Ride, We Donate’ to support orphan children in the city. The ‘UberDONATE’ is an on-demand initiative in which people from anywhere in the city can donate their old clothes, toys, games, accessories at the tap of the button on their smartphones from the Uber app.

“To donate, current and new users who register can open the Uber app, select the ‘UberDONATE’ option for a pickup request of donations. Once the request is registered, a car would arrive to the specified location or house in next few minutes to collect the bags of donations. All the donations collected from the users will be sent to Vizag Smiles warehouse,” said Vaibhav Sisinty of Uber Vizag team addressing a press meet here on Saturday.

On Children’s Day, the donations will be distributed to underprivileged children by the volunteers of Vizag Smiles.

‘UberDONATE’ option will be live on the Uber app on from November 6 to 10 between 11a.m. and 6 p.m.

Under the ‘You Ride, We Donate’ campaign, Uber will be donating one notebook or equivalent for every Uber ride taken between November 4 and 13. All that the users need to do for activating this option is apply a promo code ‘VIZAGGIVES’ in the Uber app when they book their rides.

“We have received a very encouraging response from Uber users on the first day of the campaign and looking forward to getting a good support in the coming days,” Vaibhav added.

Rajendra K. of Vizag Smiles said the NGO that was formed in May had about 150 volunteers and supports orphanages and old-age homes in the city.

Uber has organised several events in the past like Mad About Marketing, Beg Borrow Survive which had received a good response from Vizag.

“But this time for Children’s Day, we wanted to do something for the underprivileged children of the city by leveraging the technology of Uber,” Vaibhav added.