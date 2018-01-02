A slight tweak in lifestyle works wonders

more-in

As the New Year unfolds another fresh dozen months, many students, professionals and homemakers intend to add exercise regime to their priority list.

Apparently, it is not just shedding those extra pounds they are focusing on but mindful eating too takes precedence, all in the hope of ushering in a healthy and productive life.

When Payasam Sai Rahul, first year MBA student, decided to lose weight, he had no clue that a slight tweak in his lifestyle would bring in desired results. “I began to start my day a little early to step out of the house for a brisk stroll, covering four km. This plus sticking to a simple and oil-free diet worked wonders for me as I lost 12 kg in about three months,” he says.

Those who are hard-pressed for time and always find an excuse to skip exercising, come up with simple solutions to stay fit. “Fitness plays a major role in everybody’s life. However, the trick lies in engaging in a workout that draws your attention and allows you to connect with what you are doing. Since I am a Kuchipudi dancer, I enjoy practising it at home everyday for at least an hour. It energises me and makes me deliver better at work as well,” says O. Swarna Latha, yoga practitioner who works as a guest faculty in the Department of Dance and Music, Andhra University.

Fitness enthusiasts say exercise and making the right food choices should be considered a way of life.

“Be it yoga, running, walking or cycling or group workouts, there is a need to focus on what interests you and follow the regime in a consistent manner. A single step towards this direction will reap benefits in the years to come,” says Kavita Kamineni, fitness enthusiast and consultant Pulmonary Critical Care, ABC Hospitals.

Some of the homemakers aim at bonding over workout with friends.

“Making time for aerobic exercises with my friends is what I look forward to these days. Initially, I was reluctant to wear those figure-hugging clothes and head to the aerobics classes. But, with the workout schedule yielding obvious results, it is hard to skip this regimen even for a single day,” says P. Satya, a homemaker.