The sounds of kolatam sticks get louder as one enters the Gnanaprada Lalitha Devi Sahita Vasantavaneswara Prasanna Ganapathi temple located at Green Park Colony near the Port Stadium.

A group of women follows rhythmic movements while dancing for a devotional song. They have been practising for the ‘Naimisharanya’ to be held next month. “Depending on the programmes, we set off on a pilgrimage to stage dance performances and take part in music concerts. We wrap up our daily chores as early as possible and gather at the temple premises to practise for the programmes,” says K. Madhavi, who resides in the neighbourhood.

With Sangeetha Janakulam, led by legendary musician I.V.L. Sastry, offering free music classes for students, Green Park Colony is a place where one can spot connoisseurs of music and dance. Most of women in the colony know how to make optimum use of time. While some prefer Carnatic music, others like to learn classical dance. “A number of students opt for diploma courses. Ever since its inception in 1979, Sangeetha Janakulam trained hundreds of enthusiastic students in performing arts,” reminisces the maestro. Forty two plots (HIG 30 and MIG12) have been allotted for Coromandel Fertilisers employees in 1985. Quite contrary to its name, Green Park Colony does not have any park. “The area earmarked for park now houses Gnanaprada Lalitha Devi Sahita Vasantavaneswara Prasanna Ganapathi temple. The vacant space adjacent to HIG 30 is used for yoga and meditation by colony residents. We want to convert this space into a community hall or a reading room. Since the colony lacks a park, a recreation corner will turn out to be a welcome move,” says general secretary of Society for Green Park’s Yoga Kshema Ganapathi Peetham S. Sivaramaiah. The peetham conducts free medical camps and spiritual discourses in the colony.

However, society members say a proposal to build a community hall in the unallotted plot has been put on hold for a long time as a private player, who sells pre-owned cars and stays close to the vacant plot is preventing them from proceeding with the plan to cater to his vested interests. What seems to be particularly troubling most residents here is the badly-maintained drains and lack of recreation zone in the colony.

