The gangs and their leaders have flourished under the nose of the police over the years. Despite knowing their activities, police officers have not done anything tough to put them in their place.

The basic reason being that most of the gang members at times serve as informers against other gangs, the same method that was practised by the police with the dreaded gangster Nayeem, who over the years of police patronage turned to become a Frankenstein for the police and they had to finally eliminate him, recently in Hyderabad.

It is learnt that K. Siva Santosh Raja (31), S. Venkatesh, S. Gouda (23), P. Prabhu Das (30) and B. Mahesh (30), who were arrested in the Oil Ramu case, were under the protection of a senior police officer, who was recently caught in an ACB raid.

Sources say that Srinivas Reddy or Bunk Reddy, the main perpetrator who had given them ‘supari’, is in a safe house provided by the same tainted officer.