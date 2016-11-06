A team of entrepreneurs explaining the details of an array of hand-crafted products 'Gnapika Crafts' launched through the online portal in Visakhapatnam.— Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

She along with her sister launches Gnapika Crafts

When family demands took precedence over professional commitments, Yegna Priya decided to bid adieu to her teaching profession and choose to be a full-time housewife.

Very soon, she figured out how to groom her entrepreneurial skills, striking a balance between family and work.

Teaming up with her sister M. Vaishnavi, computer science graduate, the duo launched Gnapika Crafts. “Utilising free time to best use, we started designing paper bags, wall hangings, gift baskets and chocolate boxes and selling under the brand. They just flew off the shelves in no time. We received good response from the buyers which eventually prompted us to add accessories, home decors, sling bags and potli bags to the catalogue,” says Yegna Priya, who works from home.

Online portal

From catering to orders that came from family and friends to launching an online portal under the same brand name for their products, the budding entrepreneurs forayed into e-commerce space through Kraftly and Fiverr.

“Initially, it was challenging. With a couple of friends pitching in, sharing ideas and contributing to the endeavour, we started expanding our business,” explains Vaishnavi, displaying a selection of hand-crafted ornaments that have become part of their products.

What appears to be evident is how the young graduates of St. Joseph’s College for Women had played a role in enhancing the business volume.

“While Reshma Shaik takes care of the online portal uploads, Divyasree paints and designs certain crafts. Depending on the orders placed, my sister and I will come up with silk-thread jewellery designs,” shares Yegna Priya, adding that she is very particular about designing every piece she sells.

Customised jewellery

Sourcing raw materials from Surat and Kolkata, the jewellery collection comes with a set of bangles, ear-hangings and intricately crafted neckpieces.

The team says most clients now opt for customised jewellery that goes well with their outfits.

Based on the requirement, the ornaments such as ‘maang tikka’ and armlet will be added to the list, the team says.

Apart from local customers, these hand-crafted products have been delivered to the clients in Surat and Guna through the online portal.

Gnapika Crafts also caters to customised needs of wedding and birthday parties.