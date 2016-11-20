Sachin fan Sudhir Kumar Gautam cheering along with schoolchildren during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and England at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday.—Photo: K.R. DeepakK_R_DEEPAK;K_R_DEEPAK -

Many predicted that the second Test between India and England at the ACA-VDCA stadium which started on Thursday will be over in three days, as they read the pitch as spinner-friendly.

But the proceedings on Saturday, the third day indicated that the debut Test on AP soil might be played full five day. English sixth wickets pair of Stokes and Bairstow pulled the team out of woods when the Indian spectators expected an early close to the innings and longed to see England to follow on, and then Kohli coming out with a responsible and unbeaten half-century and with Ajikya Rahane revived India in its second innings after it once again lost the openers early, livened up the game.

It was a thoroughly enjoyable day for the spectators and they were thrilled to see R. Ashiwn coming up with a five wicket haul.

The stands were at least half full on Saturday after only two to three thousand spectators, apart from the schoolchildren, turned up on the first two days. The numbers swelled as college students were allowed free entry on production of their ID cards and they were lucky to see an absorbing day’s play.

The spectators have also watched frayed tempers of players when Anderson and Kohli exchanged a few words as the later apparently said something to the Indian captain. Umpire Tucker intervened and had a few words with the English player.

The Barmy Army, the English supporters group and the local fans were engaged in a contest of out shouting each other and taunted each other. But it all looked like fun.