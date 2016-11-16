There is no need to lock the house when a resident of Sanjeevayya Colony steps out. People here leave the door ajar before heading to neighbouring places and come back home to find everything in place.

Ask residents about the practice, they immediately say it is one of the safest colonies that one would vouch for.

“We really don’t have to worry about our home when we are not around as someone or the other would keep a tab on the surroundings. Most of the time, I leave the house without locking the doors,” says Pamoti Babji, who has been residing in the colony since his childhood days.

In the past, a major part of the neighbourhood was inhabited by people belonging to a single caste. The colony was later named after Sanjeevayya.

Over the years, a number of railway employees and those working in private organisations made the neighbourhood their home.

A two-storey community centre caters to the soft skill training needs of DWCRA women of the colony. Experts from diverse fields offer training to women in tailoring, jewellery designing and food and nutrition course.

“The aim is to equip women to enhance their livelihood and be independent. At times, the training at the community centre lasts for over six hours. There is no washroom at the centre and many prefer to discontinue the course due to lack of the facility,” shares K. Divya, leader of a DWCRA group in the colony.

Residents also raised concern over poor condition of the Aganwadi centre.

“Taking care of 25 children sans basic amenities has become a horrendous task. We have brought these issues to the notice of MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju but no effort has been made so far to address our concerns,” says Y. Rajamani, teacher-cum-caretaker of the centre.

The roads in the neighbourhood have been strained and are in poor shape.

During monsoon showers, the drains often get flooded as they are relatively narrow.

