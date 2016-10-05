Community hall and park top the requirement list of residents

The soul-stirring song of M.S. Subbulakshmi -- ‘Dolayam Chala Dolayam Hare’ -- was playing in the background when the devout made their way to Sri Ganapathi Yukta Dasanjaneya Swami temple at Pattabhi Reddy Thota on Tuesday morning.

Flanked by goddess Lakshmi on one side and Pattabhi Rama with his consort Sita, brother Lakshman and ardent devotee Hanuman on the other at the periphery of the sanctum sanctorum, Lord Hanuman gives darshan to his devotees at the 25-year-old shrine. “Those passing through the lane slow down for a while to get a glimpse of Hanuman as he ensures safe journey. Besides Sri Rama Navami celebrations, a month-long discourse on ‘Thirupavai’ followed by ‘Goda Devi kalyanam’ in ‘Dhanur masam’ (December to January) are some of the main programmes organised at the premises,” explains A. Sitaramacharyulu, temple priest residing in the neighbourhood. Once an unexplored area that housed a variety of flowering plants and trees along with mango orchards, Pattabhi Reddy Thota still has traces of the past with good measure of greenery dotting the neighbourhood. “However, the roads, sewer lines and water pipelines have become worn out. Proper waste disposal is another problem which needs to be sorted out,” says Achuta Rama Raju, a resident of the colony, adding that these issues have already been represented to the GVMC.

Vanaprastam, an old age home in the colony, is where about 30 senior citizens reside. “The objective of setting up a shelter for the elderly in the neighbourhood is to make them feel at home as the location is away from the city and lends a serene look,” says Srinivasa Rao, founder of the home. Medical camps and sessions to entertain the elderly are some of the regular events organised at Vanaprastam. Affordable rent is another reason why the area has become densely populated. Though there is hardly any space left, most residents say that a community hall and a park top their requirement list.

