A ‘collage’ of ideas

Artist K. Ramchand, who judged the collage competitio, displaying his recent collage work at the valedictory function on Friday.— Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Collage is one aspect of art, which was introduced by the father of modern art Pablo Picasso, said noted artist and art teacher K. Ramchand, who participated as a judge at the collage competition held in connection with the Ozone Day on Friday.

The collage event, organised by The Hindu in association with Essar Foundation at the Visakhapatnam Public Library, drew participation from 60 students of various schools.

Mr. Ramchand displayed a collage of silver medal winner from India in the Rio Olympics P.V. Sindhu, which he had made after she won the medal.

The colourful collage drew applause from the gathering. He said his idea was to motivate the students to take up the art.

“Spontaneity is the hallmark of an artist and collage is an excellent form to express certain issues and ideas. My work entitled ‘Rajatha Sindhuram’ is a tribute to the girl, who brought honours to the country,” he told the students.

Stressing on the importance of participating in competitions, irrespective of winning a prize or not, Mr. Ramchand said: “participation in a competition is not a small thing. Only 10 out of 100 students participate and that itself gives them the winning edge. Though only three or five participants are only chosen winners as there is a restriction on the number.”

Kranthi Swaroop Y (AP Social Welfare Residential School, Centre of Excellence), Sowmyasri P (Fort Catholic Girls’ High School), P. Harsha Vardhini (Fort Catholic) bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively.

The consolation prizes went to P. Kathyayani (Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan) and A. Durga Prasad (Sri Sarada Vidyalayam).