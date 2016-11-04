Receives ‘A’ licence for skydiving from US Parachute Association

Very few believe in pushing the limits. And only a handful succeed in conquering the fear to push the limits to the extent where others dare.

One such braveheart is 22-year-old Praveen Kumar Inti, an engineering graduate, probably the only youngster in the city and may be in the entire State to receive an ‘A’ licence for skydiving from the prestigious Unites States Parachute Association.

There are a number of personnel from the armed forces who are into skydiving, but he is one among the few from the civilian side to match the men from the Defence sector.

Daring feat

Jumping from a plane at a height of 13,000 ft. is no mean job and it needs a heart that would not stop beating midway, when the free-fall descent is at a speed of 250 kmph.

Praveen has completed about 28 successful jumps and is aiming to take part in the upcoming world championship in Dubai in December.

“There are people who have completed over 4,000 jumps, and I am a small fly in front of them. But it would give the exposure to go ahead with the sport and learn a few more things from the seniors. Moreover, I will be representing my country in my individual capacity and that is important to me,” he said.

According to Praveen, the moment one jumps out of a flying plane at a height of 13,000 feet, he or she is hit by a gust of cold wind and the descent is at a rate of about 1,000 feet per second.

“The skydiver is playing with gravitational pull and the air pressure is immense. It is all about aerodynamics and how you shape up your body and mind. The free fall is exciting and that is the time that you perform your aerobatics such as barrel rolls.

“We have a free-fall till about 7,000 feet and then we open up our chutes. Till such time you are just dropping free like a stone and that gives the adrenalin rush,” he said, describing his experience.

A graduate in EEE from a private college in the city and son of a finance professional in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Praveen always got attracted to extreme sports.

“I was always attracted towards sports that push your limits such as scuba diving, mountaineering and surfing. But I chose skydiving, as I found it to be the most exciting and after seeing the Marine Commandos (Marcos) perform during the Navy Day,” he said.

According to the youngster, skydiving is all about control over body and mind. “One can say it is 10 per cent physical and 90 per cent mental endurance,” he said.

Praveen described his sport as playing with fire.

“It is basically a safe sport, but there are about 14 malfunctions in the sport.

“And one needs to take split second decision to overcome the malfunctions in mid-air when one is falling at a rate of 1,000 ft. per second,” Praveen said.

He is also an avid footballer and dreams of joining the special forces of the country.

“It is my dream to join the Navy and get inducted into the Marcos branch of the Navy. If not Marcos,

I would opt for the Para regiment in the Army or the Garuds in the Air Force,” he told The Hindu .