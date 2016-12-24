Youth top in cellphone driving cases in city

Dangerous driving: A man engrossed in talking on the mobile while taking home his kids from the school at Ramnagar in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Last month a young girl in her early twenties was driving home from her college in Vizianagaram. She was not wearing a helmet and talking to a friend on mobile while driving the two-wheeler. Unable to control the scooter, she hit a speeding bus and died on the spot.

Though there was no fatal accident in the recent times in Visakhapatnam city, related to motorists using cell phones while driving, apart from the APSRTC driver who mowed down two pedestrians in Gajuwaka area in 2014, the cases booked by the police have been on a steady rise since 2014.

In 2014, the traffic police had booked 2,451 cases for talking over cell phone while driving, in 2015 it was 3,528 and in this year till November end it crossed 3,726.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Traffic) K. Mahendra Patrudu, despite the police taking up a sustained campaign, people, especially the young drivers, still talk on cell phone while driving.

He says the fine amount of Rs. 100 should be increased to act as a deterrent on the erring drivers.

According to Kinjarapu Prabhakar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-Traffic), on an average at least 8 to 10 cases are booked by the police on a daily basis and 70 per cent of them are young students.

“Most of the cases are booked on the National Highway, and they do not realise that a small error can prove to be fatal. And the interesting fact is that even girls contribute to the number sizeably,” he said.

Doling out an interesting fact, Mr. Mahendra Patrudu said Andhra Pradesh has more mobile subscriptions than its population and is the country’s fourth largest market when it comes to the subscriber base.

“As per a survey, there are about 7.5 crore mobile connections as on February 2016, when the population of the successor state, post bifurcation, is close to 4.93 crore. There are youngsters who use more than one phone and we have caught a number of cases, where they were seen texting on one phone and talking on the other, simultaneously, while driving. It is up to the parents to restrict them and drive in some sense, as it is not only dangerous for them, but may put others life into danger also,” said the ADCP.

Though wearing helmet while driving a two-wheeler is compulsory, many avoid wearing helmets only to talk over cell phones while driving.

“This was an observation made by our special traffic enforcement team and in the coming year, we are designing a new campaign and enforcement drive to curb talking over cell phone while driving and wearing of helmets,” said Mr. Prabhakar.