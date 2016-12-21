Workshop on cyber security, ethical hacking

more-in

Cyber security has become an important aspect post demonetisation, as the country was moving towards cash-less and digital economy, Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University G. Nageswara Rao said while inaugurating a five-day workshop on cyber security and ethical hacking at the Anil Neerukonda Institute of Technology and Sciences (ANITS) here on Tuesday.

Vice- President of Tech Mahindra (Bangalore) Sairam Bollapragada said the major challenge to the nation was cyber security, as the hacking tactics keep changing very fast and that makes the security system vulnerable. It is an emerging field and IoT plays a vital role in ethical hacking, he said.

The workshop is being organised by the Department of Information Technology of ANITS.

Chairman of ANITS Neerukonda B.R. Prasad, Director R. Govardhana Rao, Principal T.V. Hanumantha Rao Principal, CEO of Lemrues Technologies Mahesh Rakheja, who is the main resource person, spoke.