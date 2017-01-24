Woes of techies travelling by Yesvantpur special train

“I travelled to Yesvantpur from Visakhapatnam by train No. 06580 Yesvantpur-Visakhapatnam Special train on Jan 8,” says Rajesh, a software professional, employed in Bengaluru.

“The train started late, after Tirumala Express left Vizag from Visakhapatnam, as against its scheduled departure time of 1.45 p.m. Our train was full of software engineers, working in Bangalore. Many in the train said every week it was a practice to depart late. It was stopped frequently in the South Central Railway jurisdiction for unknown reasons”.

The software professionals intended to reach early in the morning so that they could to start to our offices for work but unfortunately SCR detained the train and reached Renigunta at 8 a.m. the next day, instead of 12.20 (around midnight).

Our train finally reached Krishnarajapuram at 1 p.m. and Yesvantpur at 2.30 p.m. The software employees in the train started calling their office managers seeking half-day leave as their train was unduly delayed.

“The railways should seriously examine controlling trains as per schedules or else the purpose of running trains by paying high fares is useless and bring bad reputation to the railways apart from inconveniencing passengers,” opines Rajesh.

(Reporting By B. Madhu Gopal)