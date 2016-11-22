Winning moment draws loud cheer

more-in

A historic debut Test match and a historic win for India sent cricket-loving Vizag fans into raptures on Monday. Much to the delight of the home crowd, India reigned supreme in all departments of the game. England innings came to a close after the lunch break.

“India winning a Test match and that too in our city really made us proud and elated,” Naresh K, hotel management student, said. He along with his classmates Mohan and Balaji said Vizag got its due by hosting the Test match and the city would sure become a regular venue for both Tests and limited overs matches. The five-day match also saw hordes of students thronging the ACA-VDCA stadium on all the days adding a festive look to an otherwise dull proceedings. Students from rural areas in the district and neighbouring Vizianagaram were ferried in buses following a decision taken by the ACA. Most of them said they were treated very well by organisers and enjoyed the match to the hilt. They were provided with snacks and lunch. Virat Kohli, Ravinchdra Aswin and Ravindra Jadeja were favourites among schoolchildren. Suman from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan said Virat proved to be a winning mascot for India and he was right successor of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to lead the team India.

A woman constable said though she was put on security duty she could enjoy watching the match as spectators did not create much problem, barring a couple of incidents involving enthusiastic fans trying to jump to other stands for a better view of the game. Students from Gayatri Techno School at Thotapalem in Vizianagaram said they got a rare opportunity to witness the Test match. They said they fully enjoyed the winning moment of India, though they were disappointed as the match was over within half day. Pupils from the municipal school at Bheemili, Bethanay School, and other schools echoed the opinion. They said it was like picnic for them in Karteeka Masam. Really hats off to ACA-VDCA and those who have decided to bring schoolchildren for the match, K. Krishna Rao, retired officer of Oriental Insurance, said. Krishna Rao, who had played inter-university tournaments, recalled how difficult it was to come from Anakapalle to watch a Ranji match at SER grounds in early 1970s. It was only after construction of Indira Priyadarsini Stadium cricket got a fillip in the city. After inauguration of ACA-VDCA stadium, which has world-class facilities, city has further got a big push to hold premium matches.