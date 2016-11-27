Winners of contests at science fest

more-in

Anita Sharma (Class IX) and V. Padmavathi (Class VII) of Sri Bhavana Vidyaniketan bagged the top spot in Budding Scientist contest.

While B. Jogindra Sai (Class IX) and N. Niharika (Class VIII) of SR Digi School, Gajuwaka received the second prize, K. Mohith Varma and K. Gagan Chaitanya (Class X) of DAV Public School, Ukkunagaram grabbed the third position. Consolation prizes were given away to B. Vijay Sampath, P. Shyam Kumar of Kendriya Vidyalaya-Waltair, B. Varsha Haripriya and D. Kamalakar of SFS High School, G. Krishna Sai and S. Ahalya of Sanskruthi Global School and K. Srikar and K. Sharvin of Ravindra Bharathi School, Dwarakanagar branch.

The top three winners of poster designing in junior category are U. Homa Kiranmai of SFS High School, K.R.S. Alpana of DPS-Ukkunagaram, D. Sai Mahindra of SR Digi School. Anusha Sahu of St. Teresa’s School, R. Gowri and K. Lakshmi of GVMC High School, Madhurawada, got consolation prizes.

In senior category of poster designing, D.S.V. Gayatri Priya (Class X) of Visakha Valley School, Uma Maheswari (Class X) of SFS High School, S. Lalith Jagan (Class VIII) of Pollocks School won the top three spots. D. Harihara Naidu (Class IX) of SR Digi School, Md. Kashil Saeed (Class X) of Balaji Public School, R. Deekshita (Class X) of Visakha Valley School received consolation prizes.

The top three winners of elocution contest in junior group were Ananya Prakash (Class VII) of DPS-Ukkunagaram, S. Lohita (Class VII) of Ramakrishna School, Gourav Prakash (Class VII) of Visakha Valley School. K. Akshaya Keerthi (Class V) of Fort Catholic Girls School, O. Yeswanth (Class VII) of GVMC High School-Madhuranagar and Harshavardhan (Class VII) of Sanskruthi Global School walked away with consolation prizes.

In senior category of elocution, B. Sri Rekha Reddy (Class IX) of SFS High School, T. Uma Devi (Class X) of Ravindra Bharathi School-Dwarakanagar and Sesha Sai (Class X) of Visakha Valley School bagged the top three prizes. B. Siva Sai (Class X) of DAV Public School, S. Sriya (Class VIII) of Timpany School and K. Sravani (Class X) of Sri Sarada Vidyanilayam bagged consolation prizes.